Malaika Arora, Soha Ali Khan And Others Grace Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan's Diwali Party

Karisma Kapoor

The Dil To Pagal Hai actor was seen stunning in a red saree. She tied her hair in a bun and her make-up complemented her ethnic outfit.

Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu

The couple was seen at the party in traditional outfits. In the photos, the couple can be spotted happily posing for pictures as they enter the party.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora was seen along with sister Amrita Arora Ladak and her husband Shakeel Ladak. While Malaika wore bright make-up and bold huge jewellery, Amrita wore a traditional red outfit.

The Hosts

The hosts Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan obviously looked gorgeous in traditional attire as they welcomed everyone with a warm smile. While Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen in a deep-neck black outfit, Saif was seen in a kurta, pajama and jacket attire.