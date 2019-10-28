    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Malaika Arora, Soha Ali Khan And Others Grace Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan's Diwali Party

      By
      |

      Bollywood celebrities play a huge role in making us feel festive. From Ganesh Chathurthi to Diwali, when we see glimpses of how the B'town is celebrating the festivals, the joy doubles. Here are photos from Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's Diwali party.

      Karisma Kapoor

      Karisma Kapoor

      The Dil To Pagal Hai actor was seen stunning in a red saree. She tied her hair in a bun and her make-up complemented her ethnic outfit.

      Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu

      Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu

      The couple was seen at the party in traditional outfits. In the photos, the couple can be spotted happily posing for pictures as they enter the party.

      Malaika Arora

      Malaika Arora

      Malaika Arora was seen along with sister Amrita Arora Ladak and her husband Shakeel Ladak. While Malaika wore bright make-up and bold huge jewellery, Amrita wore a traditional red outfit.

      The Hosts

      The Hosts

      The hosts Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan obviously looked gorgeous in traditional attire as they welcomed everyone with a warm smile. While Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen in a deep-neck black outfit, Saif was seen in a kurta, pajama and jacket attire.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue