Pictures! Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Nick Jonas Attend PeeCee’s Brother Siddharth’s Roka Ceremony

Priyanka & Nick At The Former's Brother's Roka Ceremony

It was family time again for Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her hubby Nick Jonas as they flew to India to attend the Roka ceremony of Priyanka's little brother Siddharth Chopra with Ishita Kumar. Priyanka and Nick can be seen on stage with the engaged to be married couple, and some other family members. Priyanka and Nick look like the gorgeous couple they are. PeeCee is wearing a silver anarkali dress whereas Nick looks handsome in a cream colored embellished sherwani.

Priyanka's Mother Madhu Chopra This Picture

This was another picture from the Roka ceremony which was posted by Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra. She captioned it, "Blessing of the family at Siddharth's n Ishita's Roka...." (sic).

Priyanka Took To Instagram To Congratulate The Couple

Priyanka herself announced about the Roka ceremony when she took to Instagram to post pictures of the couple and congratulate them. She wrote, "So proud of my baby brother. Ishita welcome to the family.. you r so beautiful together.. I wish you both the best for the future ! Happy Roka!! @ishittaakumar @siddharthchopra89 ❤" (sic). Priyanka's brother Siddharth looks handsome in a cream colored sherwani with a printed white Nehru jacket, whereas Ishita looks very pretty in a pink embellished kurta with palazzo pants.

Doesn't This Bring Back Memories Of When Nick And Priyanka Got Married?

Priyanka and Nick are themselves newlyweds, having gotten married in December of last year in a lavish wedding ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The celebrations went on for three days, and the couple got married in a traditional Hindu style ceremony as well as a Christian style ceremony to honor the groom's traditional background. Pictures from their wedding were truly beautiful and Priyanka made for a drop dead gorgeous bride.