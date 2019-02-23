Pictures! Salman Khan Launches Notebook Trailer With Newbies Zaheer Iqbal And Pranutan Bahl

The Team Of Notebook

Bringing an unconventional love story that will tug at our heart strings, Salman Khan launched the trailer of Notebook today along with newbies Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal. The adorable kids lined up in the front will also be seen in the movie which promises to woo us with its beautiful story.

Salman Will Be Launching Newbies Pranutan Bahl And Zaheer Iqbal

Salman is known to launch many new actors in the Hindi film industry such as Sooraj Pancholi, Athiya Shetty, Warina Hussain and others, and will be doing so yet again with Zaheer and Pranutan. Talking about launching newbies, Salman said at the trailer launch's press conference, "I launch deserving candidates, not anybody." He added, "She (Pranutan) did a screen test and she is on. She is amazing in the film. She is so good with her lines. He (Zaheer) was unable to get the right dance step. He rehearsed for five hours and next day he got it right. He is hard working."

Pranutan Bahl Looked Lovely At The Trailer Launch

Pranutan Bahl looked lovely in a beautiful green and mustard yellow floor length Indo-western ensemble at the trailer launch of her first movie, Notebook.

Pranutan Poses For Pics With Her Family

Pranutan is the daughter of TV and film actor Mohnish Bahl. She posed for pictures with her family at the trailer launch.

Zaheer Iqbal Looked Totally Handsome At The Launch

Zaheer Iqbal gave a smouldering gaze as he posed for the cameras during the trailer launch of Notebook. He looked handsome in a white t-shirt, black denim jacket and camouflage pants at the event.

The Newbies Are Excited As Well As Nervous About Their Debut

Zaheer shared how nerve-wracking it is before the release of his first film. He said, "It hit me today morning that the world is going to see my work, they will get to see how good or bad I am. It is nerve wrecking. I personally feel I did a good job," Pranutan also shared how it feels to be making her debut and said, "I am very happy that I am making my debut as an actor but I am also nervous as there is responsibility on my shoulders. Not only in terms of the actor she (Nutan) was but her personality was so huge. All this is tough for me." Pranutan is the grand-daughter of veteran actress Nutan Bahl.