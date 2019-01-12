Pics: Saqib Saleem, Rhea Chakraborty, Aahana Kumra Attend Rangbaaz Success Bash

English
    Many celebs attended the success bash held for the new web series, Rangbaaz. Rangbaaz is a Zee5 original web series, which released on December 22nd, 2018. It is a crime thriller based on the true story of Shiv Prakash Shukla, a notorious criminal from Uttar Pradesh. The web series has been well received by critics and audiences, so the team held a party to celebrate its success. Celebs Saqib Saleem, Aahana Kumra, Ranvir Shorey, Rhea Chakraborty made it to the bash. Check out the pictures!

    Rangbaaz Actors Ranvir & Saqib Poke Fun At Each Other

    Rangbaaz actors Ranvir Shorey and Saqib Saleem poke fun at each other as they are snapped at the Rangbaaz success bash. Ranvir Shorey looks handsome in a navy blue suit with blue checkered shirt. Saqib Saleem, who plays Shiv Prakash Shukla in the series, looks cool in a khaki coloured jumpsuit for the occasion. Who said men can't pull off jumpsuits?

    Saqib Saleem Poses With Co-Actor Aahana Kumra

    Saqib Saleem poses with his co-actor Aahana Kumra for a picture. Aahana is looking very pretty in a pink crop top and skirt set. The show received good reviews from critics, who especially praised Saqib for his performance in his debut web series.

    Aahana Stepped Into The Shoes Of Priyanka Gandhi In The Accidental Prime Minister

    Aahana Kumra played the role of Priyanka Gandhi in the newly released ‘The Accidental Prime Minister' starring Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna. She revealed to Bollywood Life that she did not thread her eyebrows for a year to look her part in the film.

    Gorgeous Ladies Rhea & Rakul Come Together For A Pic

    Jalebi actress Rhea Chakraborty attended the Rangbaaz success bash. She posed for a photo with the South Indian actress, Rakul Preet Singh. Rhea looked stunning in a shimmery silver dress with a thigh high slit. The pretty Rakul Preet Singh wore a chic tan colored skirt with a black sleeveless top.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 12, 2019, 1:54 [IST]
