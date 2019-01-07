 »   »   »  See Pics! Sara Ali Khan And Janhvi Kapoor Hit The Gym; Mira Rajput Drops Shahid Kapoor At Airport

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Bharat Bandh On Jan 8-9 — Here's What Will Be Open, And What Will Be Closed!
-
- Top-Selling Cars In India 2018 December: Maruti Suzuki And Hyundai Set A New Sales Benchmark
- Petrol Price In India Hiked After Hitting 15-Month Low
- PUBG Mobile Launches Website To Take Selfies In Vikendi Theme
- India vs Australia — Report Card Of Indian Players After Historic Series Triumph
- Golden Globes 2019 — Full Winners List
- Indian Fests In January — A 2019 Must-Visit Checklist
- Practices That Bring Demons And Negative Energies In Your House
Bollywood's debutantes Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor were snapped by the paparazzi after a workout session at the gym today. They sure look hot in their gym looks. We also spotted Mira Rajput dropping her hubby Shahid Kapoor at the airport, and Shahid was sweet enough to pose for the cameras. We snapped style icon Malaika Arora at a breakfast bar in Bandra. These pictures are sure to lighten up your Monday evening. Check them out!
Sara Ali Khan Hits The Gym
Simmba actress Sara Ali Khan was snapped at the gym today. Sara waved for the cameras as she stepped out of the gym wearing a grey tank top and grey shorts. She had a pink jhola for her gym bag. Sara Ali Khan is reveling in the success of her second movie, Simmba. Sara had two back to back releases in December although she is a newcomer and has been busy with movie promotions. She was appreciated for her performance in her debut movie Kedarnath.
Janhvi's Hot Gym Look
Janhvi Kapoor was also spotted at the gym today. Janhvi looked hot in her gym look wearing a pink sweatshirt, black shorts and green kolhapuris. Janhvi, who made her debut last year with Dhadak is often pitted against Sara Ali Khan as they are newcomers. Putting the rivalry rumors to rest at Rajeev Masand's newcomers' roundtable 2018, Janhvi said that Sara's success doesn't make her jealous, it only motivates her to do better. Janhvi will next be seen in Karan Johar's Takht.
Shahid & Mira Spotted At Airport
Shahid Kapoor was spotted at the airport today. His dear wife Mira Rajput had accompanied him to drop him off but she did not step out of the car. Shahid sported a casual look as he posed for the shutterbugs. He wore a light grey hoodie and track pants and was carrying a quirky backpack. Shahid has a great sense of style even when he keeps things casual, doesn't he?
Malaika Arora Grabs Breakfast
After being spotted partying with her sis Amrita Arora last night, Malaika Arora was snapped outside a popular breakfast bistro in Bandra today. Malaika kept her look casual but we can always expect her to bring the style. She sported a black zip up hoodie and black track pants with grey flip flops as she stepped outside the bistro.
MOST READ: Malaika Arora & Amrita Arora All Decked Up For Sisters' Night Out; Shraddha Kapoor Also Snapped!