 »   »   »  See Pics! Sara Ali Khan And Janhvi Kapoor Hit The Gym; Mira Rajput Drops Shahid Kapoor At Airport

Sara Ali Khan Hits The Gym

Simmba actress Sara Ali Khan was snapped at the gym today. Sara waved for the cameras as she stepped out of the gym wearing a grey tank top and grey shorts. She had a pink jhola for her gym bag. Sara Ali Khan is reveling in the success of her second movie, Simmba. Sara had two back to back releases in December although she is a newcomer and has been busy with movie promotions. She was appreciated for her performance in her debut movie Kedarnath.

Janhvi's Hot Gym Look

Janhvi Kapoor was also spotted at the gym today. Janhvi looked hot in her gym look wearing a pink sweatshirt, black shorts and green kolhapuris. Janhvi, who made her debut last year with Dhadak is often pitted against Sara Ali Khan as they are newcomers. Putting the rivalry rumors to rest at Rajeev Masand's newcomers' roundtable 2018, Janhvi said that Sara's success doesn't make her jealous, it only motivates her to do better. Janhvi will next be seen in Karan Johar's Takht.

Shahid & Mira Spotted At Airport

Shahid Kapoor was spotted at the airport today. His dear wife Mira Rajput had accompanied him to drop him off but she did not step out of the car. Shahid sported a casual look as he posed for the shutterbugs. He wore a light grey hoodie and track pants and was carrying a quirky backpack. Shahid has a great sense of style even when he keeps things casual, doesn't he?

Malaika Arora Grabs Breakfast

After being spotted partying with her sis Amrita Arora last night, Malaika Arora was snapped outside a popular breakfast bistro in Bandra today. Malaika kept her look casual but we can always expect her to bring the style. She sported a black zip up hoodie and black track pants with grey flip flops as she stepped outside the bistro.