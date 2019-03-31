Pics! Sunny Leone Smiles For Cameras At The Airport; Kunal Khemu’s Cool Airport Look

Sunny Leone Goes Boho At The Airport

Sunny Leone was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday morning, looking very pretty in Boho look. Sunny smiled for the cameras wearing a white and brown printed maxi dress with puffed sleeves, and a pair of white sandals. She accessorized with a black hand bag and a pair of earrings.

Kunal Khemu Keeps It Casual Cool At The Airport

Kunal Khemu was also snapped at the Mumbai airport on Sunday morning and he sported a casual cool look. Kunal was wearing a white t-shirt with black shorts and a pair of classic white sneakers. He accessorized with a black hat. On the work front, Kunal will next be seen in Karan Johar's multi starrer production Kalank, which is set to release on April 19th.

Emraan Hashmi And His Family Go Shopping

Emraan Hashmi and his family, his son Ayaan Hashmi, and his wife Parveen Shayani were out shopping on Sunday afternoon when the paps snapped them. Emraan looked cool in a black t-shirt and grey shorts, accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and a hat. Emraan was last seen in the film Why Cheat India, which failed to impress audiences.

Sharman Joshi Lunches With Rohit Roy And His Family

Sharman Joshi was out for lunch with Rohit Roy and his family at a popular restaurant in Mumbai when the paps snapped them all.