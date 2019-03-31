English
    Pics! Sunny Leone Smiles For Cameras At The Airport; Kunal Khemu’s Cool Airport Look

    Sunny Leone was snapped at the Mumbai airport on Sunday morning and she smiled for the cameras. Kunal Khemu sported a casual cool look to the airport when he was spotted on Sunday morning. Emraan Hashmi and his family were out shopping in the city when they were snapped by the paparazzi. Sharman Joshi was out having lunch with Rohit Roy and his family. They all posed for the cameras when the shutterbugs snapped them. See pictures of all these celebrities.

    Sunny Leone Goes Boho At The Airport

    Sunny Leone was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday morning, looking very pretty in Boho look. Sunny smiled for the cameras wearing a white and brown printed maxi dress with puffed sleeves, and a pair of white sandals. She accessorized with a black hand bag and a pair of earrings.

    Kunal Khemu Keeps It Casual Cool At The Airport

    Kunal Khemu was also snapped at the Mumbai airport on Sunday morning and he sported a casual cool look. Kunal was wearing a white t-shirt with black shorts and a pair of classic white sneakers. He accessorized with a black hat. On the work front, Kunal will next be seen in Karan Johar's multi starrer production Kalank, which is set to release on April 19th.

    Emraan Hashmi And His Family Go Shopping

    Emraan Hashmi and his family, his son Ayaan Hashmi, and his wife Parveen Shayani were out shopping on Sunday afternoon when the paps snapped them. Emraan looked cool in a black t-shirt and grey shorts, accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and a hat. Emraan was last seen in the film Why Cheat India, which failed to impress audiences.

    Sharman Joshi Lunches With Rohit Roy And His Family

    Sharman Joshi was out for lunch with Rohit Roy and his family at a popular restaurant in Mumbai when the paps snapped them all.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 31, 2019, 19:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 31, 2019
