Pics! Taimur Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan Return After Holidaying In Paris!

Taimur And Kareena Return After Paris Holiday

Taimur Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan returned to their hometown Mumbai today after their long Euro travel these past few days. Kareena's airport look was on point while making the return journey. She wore a black full sleeved t-shirt and black pants, finishing it up with a tan leather vest jacket. Taimur looked totally adorbs in a maroon jersey suit and white sneakers.

We Missed You Tim Tim!

Taimur, who is usually seen being carried around by his mum or pop, had grown up a little and walked his way around the airport holding his mum Kareena's hand. Usually an enthusiastic one to see the paps, today he just looked at the shutterbugs curiously.

Taimur's Adorable Antics

Taimur stepped into a little march of his own while mum Kareena looks at him amused. Taimur's cute antics are a legend!

Mum & Son's Perfect Paris Vacay!

Kareena and Taimur had a long and wonderful holiday in Europe. We did get a regular update of their travels through their photographs. This photo of Taimur and Kareena outside the world famous Ritz Carlton in Paris on a cold January day is all things awesome. Kareena looks chic in a mustard sweater and denims carrying little Tim Tim, while the cherub is all bundled up in a warm jacket, his cheeks all rosy from the cold.