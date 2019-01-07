 »   »   »  Pictures: Vicky Kaushal-Yami Gautam All Set For Uri’s Release; Emraan and Shreya Promote Cheat India

Vicky, Yami & Paresh Rawal All Geared Up For Uri's Release

Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal are all geared up for the release of Uri: The Surgical Strike on January 11th, 2019. The movie is based on the Indian Army's surgical strike against Pakistan in 2016, in retaliation for the Uri attack. The three were at the film's promotions and were beaming with excitement. Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam went through intense military training as preparation for the film. Its producer Ronnie Screwvala said that the film has elements of war, action, and strategy based on a true story that the Indian audience is yet to watch such experience in cinema.

Cheat India Stars Emraan Hashmi & Shreya Dhanwanthary Promote Film

Emraan Hashmi and Shreya Dhanwanthary were at the promotions for Cheat India today. Cheat India is a movie that is creating much buzz amongst Bollywood fans. Starring Emraan and Shreya in the lead roles, the movie is about the system of education in India, and particularly about the way examinations are held. Emraan Hashmi will be seen in a different role than what audiences are usually accustomed to. He will be playing a conman who strikes deals between rich and poor students.

Emraan Sports Classic White Over Denim Look For Cheat India Promotion

Emraan Hashmi looked smart at the promotions for Cheat India today. He sported a classic white shirt and blue denim look. Talking about his experience of shooting for Cheat India, Emraan had once said in an interview, "Well, earlier I had done films where I was satisfied with the process, the experience of making of the film, but the character I am playing in Cheat India is quite close to my sensibility as an individual." Cheat India's release date recently got preponed to January 18th, to make space for ‘Thackeray' starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Sushant & Bhumi Will Be Seen In The Gripping Crime Film, Sonchiriya

Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar attended the promotions for their upcoming movie ‘Sonchiriya'. The movie's trailer released today and gave everyone a glimpse of a gripping crime movie set in the ravines of Chambal. The movie stars Sushant, Bhumi, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles. It is scheduled to release on February 8th, 2019.