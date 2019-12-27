PIL Filed Against Good Newwz; Petition Claims Film Projects Wrong Image Of IVF Centres

A public interest litigation has been filed against Raj Mehta's directorial Good Newwz in the Karnataka High Court, asking for a stay on its release. The matter of contention stated in the PIL is the film's subject.

Good Newwz stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead, in a story about two couples getting caught in an IVF pregnancy mix-up. The film hit theatres on Friday, December 27, and has opened to a good reception by audiences.

The PIL maintains that the way In-Vitro fertilization centres are projected in the film might lead audiences to conclude a wrong image of them. The PIL has been filed by Mir Sameem Raza, president of a Mysore-based NGO called Yes Trust.

The petition reads, "The movie is about two childless couples, who come for IVF treatment, and the sperms get exchanged. This is bound to create a lot of confusion and uncertainty about the credibility of IVF treatment itself. As childless couples are already under immense social and psychological pressure, this may further cause emotional disturbance for them."

It continues, "The lead actors of this film are endorsing that this type of mix-up does not happen at Indira IVF Centre, which creates doubts in the minds of people about the credibility of other IVF treatment centres across India."

However, the movie has already released and therefore, there is little clarity as to whether any action will be taken.

During a promotional event, Akshay Kumar had acknowledged that the subject matter of the film is extremely sensitive, and care has been taken while presenting it.

