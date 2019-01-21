PM Modi Asks, 'How's The Josh?' At A B-Town Event, Later Reacts To Kartik Aaryan's 'Backfie' Photo!

Recently, several big names from the film industry like Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut, Rohit Shetty and others gathered under a roof for the launch of India's first cinema museum in Mumbai. The musuem was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi.

After the event, many celebs shared pictures and videos from the event and the selfies they clicked with Modi. However, not everyone was so lucky to get a picture with him due to his tight schedule. And so, Imtiaz Ali, Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan decided to click a 'backfie' instead. What happened next is quite hilarious.

The Epic 'Backfie' Kartik Aaryan took to his Twitter page to share this photo which he captioned it as, "Losers' backfie with the honorable PM!" PM Modi's Reaction To The Picture Is Breaking The Internet Replying to Kartik's picture, he wrote back, "Not losers but Rockstars! No selfie Jab We Met but there will always be another occasion." Modi's quirky reply went viral on the internet and left everyone smiling. Meanwhile, The Uri Fever Has Caught The PM As Well! While addressing the crowd at the event, the PM began his speech on a filmy note by asking everyone," How's the josh?", a now-popular dialogue from Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike. The audience responded saying, "High sir!" "Nowadays, this josh (enthusiasm) of yours is a hot topic of discussion across the country. For the building of ‘New India,' this josh is of vital importance," the PM further added. Vicky Is Honoured By PM's Gesture 'Uri' actor Vicky Kaushal shared the video on his Twitter page and wrote, "What an honour!'

Check out the video here-

After the event, Aamir Khan spoke to ANI and was quoted as saying, "It was really wonderful to hear honourable Prime Minister; he spoke in such a positive way about the industry. His expectation, his vision, and his thoughts about the creative field and people involved in this were good. It's really encouraging to hear that."

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas Enjoy The Winter In LA After Their Caribbean Honeymoon! [PICS]