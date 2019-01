PM Modi Asks, 'How's The Josh?' At A B-Town Event, Later Reacts To Kartik Aaryan's 'Backfie' Photo!

The Epic 'Backfie'

Kartik Aaryan took to his Twitter page to share this photo which he captioned it as, "Losers' backfie with the honorable PM!"

PM Modi's Reaction To The Picture Is Breaking The Internet

Replying to Kartik's picture, he wrote back, "Not losers but Rockstars! No selfie Jab We Met but there will always be another occasion."

Modi's quirky reply went viral on the internet and left everyone smiling.

Meanwhile, The Uri Fever Has Caught The PM As Well!

While addressing the crowd at the event, the PM began his speech on a filmy note by asking everyone," How's the josh?", a now-popular dialogue from Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike.

The audience responded saying, "High sir!"

"Nowadays, this josh (enthusiasm) of yours is a hot topic of discussion across the country. For the building of ‘New India,' this josh is of vital importance," the PM further added.

Vicky Is Honoured By PM's Gesture

'Uri' actor Vicky Kaushal shared the video on his Twitter page and wrote, "What an honour!'