PM Modi COMPLAINTS To Akshay Kumar: Twinkle Ji Ka Poora Gussa Mujhpe Nikal Jaata Hai Twitter Pe

What happens you get a Bollywood celebrity to interview the honorable PM of India and get him to ask everything other than 'politics'? You get some really candid and interesting answers! Recently, Bollywood's Khiladi Kumar got a chance to meet Modi and converse with him.

A day before releasing the conversation, Akshay tweeted, "While the whole country is talking elections and politics, here's a breather. Privileged to have done this candid and COMPLETELY NON POLITICAL freewheeling conversation with our PM @narendramodi."

To this Modi replied, "Dear @akshaykumar, it was good talking to you about everything, except politics and elections :) I'm sure people would like watching our conversation." The entire interview was streamed by ANI.

During the interview, Modi left Akshay stumped when he mentioned Twinkle's name when asked if he actively follows people on Twitter and the conversations taking place there.

Modi Has This To Say Twinkle's Tweets PM Modi told Akshay, "Main aapka bhi Twitter dekhta hoon aur Twinkle Khanna ji ka Twitter dekhta hoon. Kabhi Kabhi toh mujhe lagta hai ki vo mere upar gussa nikaalti hai Twitter pe, toh uske kaaran aapke parivaarik jeevan mein badi shaanti rehti hogi. Unka pura gussa mujpe nikal jaata hoga isliye aapko araam rehta hoga. Toh is prakaar se main aapke kaam aaya hoon (laughs)." This Is How Twinkle Reacted To Modi's Hilarious Dig The actress took to Twitter and wrote, "I have a rather positive way of looking at this - Not only is the Prime Minister aware that I exist but he actually reads my work." Modi Even Recalled Meeting Twinkle Khanna's Paternal Granddad Chunnibhai Kapadia "Gujarat mein ek bohot bada akaal (drought) padha tha, toh hum log kuch na kuch samaajik kaam karte the. Usmein hum butter milk ke kendra chalaate the," added PM Modi. He revealed that during one of the programs in Mumbai, a renowned sweetshop owner made Chunnibhai meet Modi. "Unhone donation diya tha aur humne chaach kendra shuru kiye the bohot badi matra mein. Toh us samay mein unki nanaji se mulaqat hui thi. Kaafi baatein huin thi unke saath," he told Akshay. Modi's Interesting Revelation "People will be surprised and I should not say this in the election season, but Mamata didi sends me gifts every year. She still sends me one or two kurtas that she picks herself a year."

PM Modi further revealed, "I also read (Twitter posts) and have fun. I enjoy them (memes). I look less at Modi; I look at the creativity. The biggest benefit of social media to me is that I can understand the common man's thoughts."

