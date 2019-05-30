PM Modi's Oath Ceremony: Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Rajinikanth & Other Celebs Pose For A Photo!

Narendra Modi's oath ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi today saw not just the political leaders from all over the nation and the world but also celebrities from the world of entertainment.

Film personalities like Rajinikanth, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Jeetendra, Rajkumar Hirani, Sushant Singh Rajput and others also made their presence felt at the swearing-in ceremony. We came across a few pictures from the event which you just can't miss-

In this picture, celebrities like Aanand L Rai, Kangana Ranaut, Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkumar Hirani, Rajinikanth, Abhishek Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra are seen posing for a photo-op session.

Yet another picture is doing the rounds on the internet where Karan Johar's selfie moment has Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Rajinikanth, Siddharth Roy Kapur. Interestingly, Kangana Ranaut who reportedly doesn't see eye-to-eye with Karan Johar post the 'nepotism' episode is also a part of the picture.

"The PM has set some goals and we all heard that in his speech. All our best wishes with him, that he is able to do what is best for the country and be able to fulfill all his goals. He is an extremely loved prime minister. He is here because of his hard work, we all can only appreciate him," Kangana told reporters before flying to Delhi.

Reportedly, the swearing=in ceremony will go on for 90 minutes and will be followed by a dinner for the visiting dignitaries.

