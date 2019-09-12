PM Modi Praises Coolie No. 1 Team For Backing Up Ban On Single-use Plastic

In what looks like an unexpected gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, appreciated the crew members of the upcoming film, Coolie No. 1, for their contribution to the ban on single-use plastic.

He called the effort of the team a "superb gesture", and expressed his happiness through a tweet. The Prime Minister also stated that he was happy to see people from the film industry backing up the government's effort to free India from single-use plastic.

He took to Twitter and wrote, "Superb gesture by the team of #CoolieNo1! Happy to see the film world contributing towards freeing India from single-use plastic."

The cast and crew of Coolie No 1 recently posted a photo and shared it on Twitter. In the photo, they all displayed their steel water bottles. In the picture, actor Varun Dhawan can be seen at the centre while his co-star Sara and his father David Dhawan can be seen standing beside him along with the rest of the crew.

They captioned the picture, "Being a plastic-free nation is the need of the hour and great initiative taken by our prime minister and we can all do this by making small changes." He added, "The sets of #CoolieNo1 will now only use steel bottles."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the ban of single-use plastic during his monthly radio address to the people, 'Mann Ki Baat'. During the address, he had launched the new mass movement against single-use plastic and informed that the same will be followed from October 2. The Prime Minister also insisted people to actively join the movement during his Independence Day speech.

This isn't the first time that a movement of the Prime Minister's is being backed up by Bollywood celebrities. His yoga day initiatives, fitness challenge, Swachh Bharat initiatives also had Bollywood celebrities' contributions.