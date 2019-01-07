 »   »   »  PM Narendra Modi First Look: Vivek Oberoi Stands Tall & Strong! View Here

The first poster of the movie PM Narendra Modi is out and the lead actor Vivek Oberoi, who plays the role of the Prime Minister, looks exactly like him and is nothing less than a spitting image of the powerful leader. Sporting a light orange kurta, he stands tall and strong while a large crowd of supporters throngs to cheer him waving the country's flag. The tagline of the movie reads, "Deshbhakti ki meri shakti hai."

Check out the first look of PM Narendra Modi below...

It's such a cool poster, right? Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life is one of the most sought after, as his upbringing was humble and marked by hard work. He rose from nothing to everything by virtue of his sheer talent and love for the country and it's about time that a movie on him would be shown on the silver screen and in return, inspire thousands of people.

Also, Vivek Oberoi badly needs a break in Bollywood and this might be the one he needed. The movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and will sure shot be a hit at the box office. Vivek Oberoi took to Twitter by sharing the first look of the movie and captioned it in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu as, "जय हिन्द. జై హింద్. ஜெய் ஹிந்த். Jai Hind. We humbly ask for your prayers and blessings on this incredible journey. #AkhandBharat #PMNarendraModi."

Most Read: This Actor Had The Guts To Openly Ask Katrina Kaif For Marriage Right In Front Of Salman Khan