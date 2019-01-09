PM Narendra Modi: Paresh Rawal & Omar Abdullah Take A Dig At Vivek Oberoi
The first look of Vivek Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi was out a few days ago and Twitter had mixed reactions. While a lot of people supported the upcoming biopic, the others were skeptical. However, Paresh Rawal took a sly dig at Vivek Oberoi by saying that no one can play a better role of PM Modi than him. He opened up by saying, "No one can pull off the role better [than me]."
Paresh Rawal Praised PM Lal Bahadur Shastri
Paresh Rawal further commented, "When I was nine years old, my mother told me that we would avoid eating rice on Mondays, since the then PM Lal Bahadur Shastri - who was allotting ration for the Army men in our war-struck country - had requested the citizens to do so. The demand was honored by many because it had been made by an honest man."
Indians Listen To What Modi Says...
Similarly, when Modi told citizens to give up their subsidies (cooking gas), people paid heed, because the request was made by an honest man," he added.
PM Narendra Modi Is A Passionate Countryman
"He's not an armchair [prime minister], but a passionate countryman who has visited abundant villages [to study problems] firsthand. These factors will be the driving forces of our biopic, " he said.
Omar Abdullah Poked Fun At Vivek Oberoi For Playing The PM
Omar Abdullah took to Twitter and poked fun at Vivek Oberoi by saying, "Life is unfair Dr Manmohan Singh got someone of the calibre of Anupam Kher. Poor Modi ji has to settle for Vivek Oberoi. Salman Khan hota toh kya maza aata."Life is unfair Dr Manmohan Singh got someone of the calibre of Anupam Kher. Poor Modi ji has to settle for Vivek Oberoi. Salman Khan hota toh kya maza aata.
Most Read: This Actor Had The Guts To Openly Ask Katrina Kaif For Marriage Right In Front Of Salman Khan
Life is unfair Dr Manmohan Singh got someone of the calibre of Anupam Kher. Poor Modi ji has to settle for Vivek Oberoi. Salman Khan hota toh kya maza aata.— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) January 8, 2019