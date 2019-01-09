PM Narendra Modi: Paresh Rawal & Omar Abdullah Take A Dig At Vivek Oberoi

Paresh Rawal Praised PM Lal Bahadur Shastri

Paresh Rawal further commented, "When I was nine years old, my mother told me that we would avoid eating rice on Mondays, since the then PM Lal Bahadur Shastri - who was allotting ration for the Army men in our war-struck country - had requested the citizens to do so. The demand was honored by many because it had been made by an honest man."

Indians Listen To What Modi Says...

"Similarly, when Modi told citizens to give up their subsidies (cooking gas), people paid heed, because the request was made by an honest man," he added.

PM Narendra Modi Is A Passionate Countryman

"He's not an armchair [prime minister], but a passionate countryman who has visited abundant villages [to study problems] firsthand. These factors will be the driving forces of our biopic, " he said.

Omar Abdullah Poked Fun At Vivek Oberoi For Playing The PM

Omar Abdullah took to Twitter and poked fun at Vivek Oberoi by saying, "Life is unfair Dr Manmohan Singh got someone of the calibre of Anupam Kher. Poor Modi ji has to settle for Vivek Oberoi. Salman Khan hota toh kya maza aata."