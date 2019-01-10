PM Narendra Modi Poses For A SELFIE With Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh & Others In Delhi!

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt & other celebs to meet PM Narendra Modi, Here's why | FilmiBeat

As PM Narendra Modi meets an array of celebs including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sidharth Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar, Ekta Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar, the latter shares an epic selfie on his Instagram page and captioned it as saying, "Powerful and timely conversations can bring about change and this was one of what we hope will become a regular conversation. Meeting the Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi today was an incredible opportunity."

"As a community, there is a huge interest to contribute to nation building. There is so much that we want to do. And can do and this dialogue was towards how and what ways we can do that. When the youngest country (in demography) joins hands with the largest movie industry in the world, we hope to be a force to reckon with. Together we would love to inspire and ignite positive changes to a transformative India."

"The film industry would also like to send a huge thanks for the GST reduction in movie ticket prices that was implemented recently! Thank you so much for your time, Sir!"

Ekta Kapoor also shared the same picture and captioned it as saying, "Thanku honourable prime minister for an insightfull mtng! A young delegation met this visionary leader to start conversations on how to merge education n entertainment ! On my acc I can say the aura n the vision have left me overwhelmed ! JAI HIND."