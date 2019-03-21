PM Narendra Modi Trailer Starring Vivek Oberoi Will Give You An Adrenaline Rush! Watch Here

The trailer of PM Narendra Modi starring Vivek Oberoi is out and will give you an adrenaline rush like never before. The trailer chronicles the journey of an ordinary 'chaiwala' who grows on to become the Prime Minister of India with the love and support of the fellow citizens. The trailer dates back right from his childhood to present day and is a journey worth the watch.

Watch the trailer of PM Narendra Modi starring Vivek Oberoi below...

It's such an amazing trailer, right? It'll give you goosebumps all along and is high on patriotism. Nobody in the political spectrum of the country has raised this much enthusiasm than Narendra Modi and Vivek Oberoi has showcased it really well. Vivek Oberoi also tweeted, "Extremely proud to present to you all a glimpse of a journey never been shown. Our humble effort in trying to recreate an extraordinary life story of an extraordinary human being."

PM Narendra Modi is all set to hit the theatres on April 5, 2019. The movie is produced by Sandip Ssingh and directed by Omung Kumar.

