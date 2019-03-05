English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Pooja Bedi's Daughter Alaia F To Play Sara Ali Khan In Reel Life? Read Details Here!

    By
    |

    Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F is an internet sensation even before stepping her feet in Bollywood. As the young actress is all set to mark her big screen debut in Nitin Kakkar's Jawani Janeman, buzz is that Alaia will be essaying the current heartthrob of the nation Sara Ali Khan. 
     
    Alaia is creating an uproar on social media owing to her sizzling pictures, so naturally, when the news of her Bollywood debut broke out, the internet went berserk. 

    aliai

    Talking about the debut Alaia shares, " I am beyond excited!! And I'm really happy that I am starting out at a point when there is so much going on for actresses. Janhvi and Sara made their debut last year, this year it's Ananya, me and others.

    ALSO READ: Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Unveil Their Film's Logo At Kumbh Mela

    She further added, "I think each of our film choices have been so different from each other's choices that it makes it all the more exciting. Our film industry has seen such a variety of films recently and i feel like all of us as newcomers are really embodying that variety too. Each one of us is bringing our own individuality and and our own choices to the table. We aren't trying to fit in."
     
    While Alaia's debut has been much anticipated news for the audience, her stepping into the shoes of Sara Ali Khan in reel life, to play Saif Ali Khan's daughter, further added to the excitement. 
     
    Expressing her feelings about her role, the young actress said, " It's a funny derivative. I am playing Saif Ali khan's daughter but not real life Sara. In fact, the character I'm playing is actually a lot like me in many ways! Which for me, is a great thing in a debut film because not only does the audience get to see me act and perform, but they also get a little glimpse into the real life Alaia! And it goes without saying, I'm thrilled excited to be making my debut as Saif's onscreen daughter. He is one of the finest actors that we have and I hope to learn a lot from him!"
     
    Hailing from a lineage of actors, Alaia is the daughter of Pooja Bedi, gifting her the skills of acting inherently. She is the youngest kid on the block who has pleasantly surprised with her debut film's announcement.

    ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Plans To Go Silent For 10 Days Before Her 32nd Birthday, Here's The Reason!

    Read more about: pooja bedi alaia f sara ali khan
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue