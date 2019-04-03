English
    Pooja Bhatt On Alia & Ranbir's Affair: We Are There For Her To Make Sure She Is Happy & Safe

    Pooja Bhatt is proud of her little sister Alia Bhatt's career choices. But the actress does not want to talk about Alia's personal life. When a leading daily asked her to comment about Alia's relationship with the Kapoor scion, the elder sister replied by saying that she is no one to comment on it. Here's what she said, "Anything Alia does as far as her relationship is concerned it's her own prerogative. We are no one to decide for her. We are there for her always to make sure she is happy and safe. In no way do we force ourselves in each other's lives."

    She Is Getting Better Every Day

    In the same interview, Pooja Bhatt also praised Alia Bhatt's acting skills, ''Alia is such a fabulous actor. Look at Gully Boy, Udta Punjab (2016), Raazi (2018)... she has given such heartfelt performances in all these. She is getting better every day.''

    Alia Chooses Scripts With Her Heart

    "She chooses with her heart and I think that's what is working for her. Though in hindsight no one knows which film will work or which one won't. You can't plan that way, but yes you can definitely choose the right kind of stories.''

    Talking About Her Journey Pooja Said...

    "I love my flops. Look at my life, my failure that broke my heart made me stronger. So metamorphosis is important, as long as we learn from everything. I am grateful to all the ups and downs in my life.''

    When Asked About The Bhatt Family, She Said..

    "Everyone has their own crazy schedule and most of us literally live out of the box. So, when we get time to meet, there's so much that we have to share with each other and very little about work. We prefer chatting, gorging on good food and travel a lot.''

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 17:18 [IST]
