Pooja Bhatt Reveals What Led To Sister Alia Bhatt’s Success In Bollywood

Pooja Bhatt was recently seen with her entire family promoting sister Shaheen Bhatt’s memoir about her struggles with depression 'I Have Never Been (Un) Happier’. While interacting with the media, she also spoke about Alia Bhatt’s success in Bollywood. Pooja believes that the film industry is all about keeping up a certain public persona and appearances and her sister Alia is good at it.

She told Alia, “We say things as they are and not how the people expect us to say them. And, I think the reason you (Alia) are so successful is that because you have not inherited that exactly like Shaheen and I have. You’re able to separate the two. The truth does not go down well in Bollywood. We’re living in a fake world which is full of appearances, where people don’t want you to say, 'I’m not okay.’ They don’t give a damn whether you’re a cocaine addict or have an alcohol problem. As long as you look okay and show up and your waist size is perfect, nobody cares about what’s going inside.”

The actress also spoke candidly about her past struggles with alcohol addiction. She said, “I used to drink because if you can’t fix the world you need to mum yourself, so the thing is I feel that we need to talk more, share more and we need to judge less. That’s very important.”

On the work front, Pooja Bhatt will soon be making her grand comeback as an actor in father Mahesh Bhatt’s 'Sadak 2'. She will be sharing the screen for the first time with her sister Alia Bhatt in the movie. The keenly awaited sequel will also see her reuniting with her 'Sadak' co-star Sanjay Dutt. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and is all set to hit the silver screen on July 10, 2020.