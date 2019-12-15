Pooja Bhatt’s Emotional Tweet On Playing Her Grandmother In Zakhm Goes Viral

Actor-turned-director Pooja Bhatt recently took to Twitter and remembered her grandmother Shirin Nanabhai Bhatt. In her moving post, the outspoken lady said, she was a secular 'Muslim woman' who took her to temples and churches, helping her understand the true essence of Indian culture. The Jism 2 filmmaker also recalled playing her 'dadi' in the evergreen classic Zakhm, implying it was a moment of great joy for her.

"15'Th December 1998 is when our film #zakhm got censored.A film where I had the privilege of playing my grandmother,Shirin Nanabhai Bhatt-a Muslim woman who took me to Siddhivinayak temple every Tuesday & to church every Wednesday & Friday.That is the true spirit of India," (sic) she tweeted.

In case, you did not know, Zakhm was a 'semi-autobiographical' drama, which revolved around Mahesh Bhatt's relationship with his mother and impressed critics due to its intense presentation and gripping performances. It also won the 'Nargis Dutt Award For Best Feature Film on National Integration'. Ajay Devgn played Pooja Bhatt's son in the movie and bagged his first National award, giving fans a reason to rejoice. Telugu star Nagarjuna and Kunal Khemmu too were a part of the movie.

Coming back to Pooja Bhatt, she working on the eagerly awaited Sadak 2, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead. The biggie, marking Mahesh Bhatt's return to filmmaking, has piqued the curiosity and this indicates things are heading in the right direction. Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Gulshan Grover too are a part of the cast.

Some time ago, while talking about Sadak 2, Pooja had said she was happy about working with her dad again.

"Wrap/Unwrap.. and with that we ended a truly magnificent schedule for Sadak 2 in Mysore! Can't wait to be back on set! Each day pushed our limits, each day revealed something more to each of us. And long after the last trunk was packed and the last tempo sent on its way home, the fire Mahesh Bhatt has ignited in all of us continues to blaze with fervour, passion and a desire to do even more," (sic) she had written on Instagram.

So, are you looking forward to Sadak 2? Comments, please!

Pooja Bhatt Reveals What Led To Sister Alia Bhatt's Success In Bollywood