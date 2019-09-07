Pooja Bhatt SLAMS Dad Mahesh Bhatt's Death Hoax; Says 'He Is Living Dangerously & Kicking'

Alia Bhatt's sister Pooja Bhatt rubbishes rumours of Mahesh Bhatt | FilmiBeat

After a long gap of nearly 20 years, Mahesh Bhatt is back on his directorial chair for 'Sadak 2'. However, last evening, the social media was abuzz with rumours that the filmmaker passed away after suffering a heart attack.

As soon as this news spread like wildfire on the internet, his daughter Pooja Bhatt took to her Instagram page to quash these rumours.

The actress posted a picture of her father to slam the death hoax and wrote, "To the rumour mongers and the ones who called in a genuine state of panic upon hearing that my father @maheshfilm had a heart attack and is dead,here is ample proof that he is his usual self, living dangerously and kicking! In red shoes no less! This one ain't going nowhere in a hurry and will hopefully survive us all!".

Check out her post here.

In the picture, Mahesh Bhatt is seen donning a black outfit and red shoes and holding what looks like red velvet cupcakes in both his hands.

The filmmaker's brother Mukesh Bhatt too reacted to the death hoax and told an entertainment portal, "My brother is perfectly fine. He is hale and hearty. And, he is hectically involved in making the most memorable film of his life Sadak 2."

For those wondering how the death hoax surfaced, it happened that CINTAA (Cine and TV artists association) took to their Facebook handle to post about Gujarati actor Mahesh Bhatt's demise. A section of people confused him for the 'Sadak 2' director and that's how these rumours started floating on the internet.

