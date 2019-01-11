English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Pooja Bhatt Talks About Her Comeback & Sadak 2!

    By
    |

    Mahesh Bhatt's daughter, Pooja Bhatt, who is returning to the silver screen after a gap of 18 years with Sadak 2, had said goodbye to acting but then it pulled her back. She believes women start blooming in their forties but somehow they are not represented correctly on the screen whereas men continue to play characters half their age.

    "I had said bye-bye to acting in a way but once an actor always an actor. Life has got other plans for me. Like I did not want to be an actor, I wanted to be an architect or astronaut and 'Daddy' happened and the rest is history.

    pooja-bhatt-talks-about-her-comeback-sadak-2

    "I felt I was happy being in the back, launching people like Sunny Leone, repackaging Richa Chadda, John Abraham but life had other plans and it includes 'Sadak 2' and a web series," Pooja told PTI in an interview.

    Known for her films such as Daddy, Sadak and Zakhm, Pooja will reprise her role in the sequel of Sadak, that marks the return of her filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt to direction.

    Emraan Hashmi Changes Name To 'WHY Emraan Hashmi' On Social Media

    Pooja, whose last film as an actor was "Everybody Says I'm Fine" in 2001, will also be seen in a web series based on Abheek Barua's book called 'A City of Death'. Set in Kolkata, the story revolves around an alcoholic female cop in her 40s, who is sent to investigate a crime of passion.

    Sadak 2, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja will be seen playing the older couple while Pooja's younger sister Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur are the young pair.

    "I am glad when I am coming back to acting I am getting to play my age," Pooja said.

    "One thing I do not see happening is women of certain age being represented correctly. We have to evolve conceptually. Men don't age in India. Women who are younger then them are suddenly playing the role of a mother," she said.

    Read more about: pooja bhatt
    Story first published: Friday, January 11, 2019, 23:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 11, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue