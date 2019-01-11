Pooja Bhatt Talks About Her Comeback & Sadak 2!

Mahesh Bhatt's daughter, Pooja Bhatt, who is returning to the silver screen after a gap of 18 years with Sadak 2, had said goodbye to acting but then it pulled her back. She believes women start blooming in their forties but somehow they are not represented correctly on the screen whereas men continue to play characters half their age.

"I had said bye-bye to acting in a way but once an actor always an actor. Life has got other plans for me. Like I did not want to be an actor, I wanted to be an architect or astronaut and 'Daddy' happened and the rest is history.

"I felt I was happy being in the back, launching people like Sunny Leone, repackaging Richa Chadda, John Abraham but life had other plans and it includes 'Sadak 2' and a web series," Pooja told PTI in an interview.

Known for her films such as Daddy, Sadak and Zakhm, Pooja will reprise her role in the sequel of Sadak, that marks the return of her filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt to direction.

Pooja, whose last film as an actor was "Everybody Says I'm Fine" in 2001, will also be seen in a web series based on Abheek Barua's book called 'A City of Death'. Set in Kolkata, the story revolves around an alcoholic female cop in her 40s, who is sent to investigate a crime of passion.

Sadak 2, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja will be seen playing the older couple while Pooja's younger sister Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur are the young pair.

"I am glad when I am coming back to acting I am getting to play my age," Pooja said.

"One thing I do not see happening is women of certain age being represented correctly. We have to evolve conceptually. Men don't age in India. Women who are younger then them are suddenly playing the role of a mother," she said.