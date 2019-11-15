Popular Marathi Singer Geeta Mali Dies In Road Accident

Geeta Mali, a playback singer who sang for Marathi films, died in a road accident near Shahapur village on the Mumbai Nashik Highway on Thursday (November 14). According to the report, the singer and her husband Vijay were returning home from Mumbai International Airport after completing her shows in the United States of America.

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, the accident happened after the car, in which Geeta and her husband were travelling, rammed an oil tanker. Geeta died on the spot. It is being said that her husband, who was critically injured, was taken to Shahpur Rural Hospital.

Geeta had shared a few pictures on her Facebook page as soon as she landed in Mumbai. She expressed her happiness over returning home after a long time. The singer was in the US for about two months.

She captioned the pictures shared on Facebook, "#Arrived 💃 #जननी_जन्मभूमी_स्वर्ग_से_महान_है.... 🇮🇳🙏 Very Happy To Black Home long time." - (sic) She was keeping her fans updated about her trip, which was apparently organised by IIFF International Film Festival, by sharing pictures on social media. Her last performance was a mega musical evening which was presented by the International Film Festival in New York.

Geeta, who completed her Masters in Indian classical music from Mumbai University and also owned the Geet Ganga musical band, had sung for a few Marathi films. She was known to be one of the rising singers of Nashik.

May her soul rest in peace.