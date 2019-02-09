RIP! Popular Villain Mahesh Anand Is No More

Here's another heartbreaking news pouring in! Mahesh Anand who played negative roles in the 80s and 90s is no more. The actor was last seen in Govinda starrer Rangeela Raja.

Mahesh who is known for films like Shahenshah (1988), Majboor (1989), Swarg (1990), Thanedaar (1990), Vishwatma (1992), Gumrah (1993), Khuddar (1994) amongst others, reportedly lived alone in Versova, Mumbai. Meanwhile, his ex-wife told Peepingmoon that she was unaware of his death and was quoted as saying, "We are not in touch since 2002."

Meanwhile, ANI tweeted, "Yesteryear Bollywood Actor Mahesh Anand was found dead at his residence in Mumbai earlier today. The reason behind his death is yet to be ascertained; the body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for postmortem."

Mahesh who was last seen in Rangeela Raja had revealed in an interview with Cinesataan that he had been through financial difficulties during his time away from the industry.

"Nobody signed me for 18 years. But god came in the form of a human being and offered me a small role. It's a stepping stone back into the industry. Actually it has not hit me till now because for 18 years I have lived alone, with no work and no money," he was quoted as saying.

Mahes had revealed that when producer Pahlaj Nihalani called him to his office, he didn't even have money for the autorickshaw fare. "I have worked with some big people, but nobody remembered me," he had said.