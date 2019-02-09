English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    RIP! Popular Villain Mahesh Anand Is No More

    By
    |

    Here's another heartbreaking news pouring in! Mahesh Anand who played negative roles in the 80s and 90s is no more. The actor was last seen in Govinda starrer Rangeela Raja.

    Mahesh who is known for films like Shahenshah (1988), Majboor (1989), Swarg (1990), Thanedaar (1990), Vishwatma (1992), Gumrah (1993), Khuddar (1994) amongst others, reportedly lived alone in Versova, Mumbai. Meanwhile, his ex-wife told Peepingmoon that she was unaware of his death and was quoted as saying, "We are not in touch since 2002."

    mahesh

    Meanwhile, ANI tweeted, "Yesteryear Bollywood Actor Mahesh Anand was found dead at his residence in Mumbai earlier today. The reason behind his death is yet to be ascertained; the body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for postmortem."

    Mahesh who was last seen in Rangeela Raja had revealed in an interview with Cinesataan that he had been through financial difficulties during his time away from the industry.

    "Nobody signed me for 18 years. But god came in the form of a human being and offered me a small role. It's a stepping stone back into the industry. Actually it has not hit me till now because for 18 years I have lived alone, with no work and no money," he was quoted as saying.

    Mahes had revealed that when producer Pahlaj Nihalani called him to his office, he didn't even have money for the autorickshaw fare. "I have worked with some big people, but nobody remembered me," he had said.

    Read more about: mahesh anand
    Story first published: Saturday, February 9, 2019, 20:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 9, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue