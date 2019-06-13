English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Post Bharat Success, Salman Khan Takes A Dig At Film Critics

    By
    |

    Salman Khan is on cloud nine after the success of his latest release Bharat. The movie has already crossed Rs 150 crore at the domestic box office. Bharat received mostly positive reviews from film critics but the actor says it does not make a difference. In a recent interview to a daily, the superstar said, "My validation comes from box office collections. That means people have liked or not liked a film. It doesn't make a difference if someone has given it so many stars (rating), no stars or ridiculed the film. This happens. It's their bread and butter. God bless them. Give them two more bread.''

    I Get Scared When My Films Get Good Reviews

    When asked what was his reaction when the critics gave good ratings to Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan said, "I get scared! That why did they give (those star ratings) because their thinking never matches with the audience. Then I wonder ‘oh what if this doesn't do well'. But the reason I do the kind of movies I do is because I loved the scripts."

    A Big Thank You

    Talking about Bharat's success, Salman said, "I am very happy with the film doing really really well. Everyone's work is being appreciated. I have not done these many interviews to promote the film that I am doing now. But it's okay because all those people who have watched the film and liked it, this is to say a big thank you to them.''

    Go & Watch Bharat

    ''People, who have gone to watch the film, are doing a good job by talking good about the film and encouraging others to watch it. But if people haven't watched the film and they are not taking these people seriously, then I, myself, am going to say that go and watch it. It's a good film."

    For The Uninitiated

    Bharat is the remake of South Korean film Ode To My Father (2014). Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie also stars Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

    More SALMAN KHAN News

    Read more about: salman khan bharat katrina kaif
    Story first published: Thursday, June 13, 2019, 16:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 13, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue