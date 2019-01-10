English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Post Cancer Surgery, Rakesh Roshan Says He's Recovering Fast; Will Be Back Home In A Day Or Two

    By
    |

    Recently, Hrithik Roshan sent his fans in a tizzy when he broke the news of his father being diagnosed with early stage cell carcinoma of the throat. After his surgery on Tuesday, Roshan Sr. told IANS that all is okay and that he will be back home in a day or two.

    rrt

    As per an IANS report, the filmmaker replied in a message, "I am feeling all right, thank you. Surgery is done and all is okay. God is great. I am going to be back home on Friday or Saturday."

    ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Opens Up About #MeToo Allegations: I Felt Bad & Misunderstood

    A source close to Rakesh Roshan revealed, "Ever since the diagnosis, Rakeshji has been upbeat cheerful and not at all daunted by the setback. He went into surgery with his wife, brother (composer Rajesh Roshan), son Hrithik and daughter Sunaina by his side and the surgery went smoothly. He is expected home by the end of this week."

    In an earlier conversation, the filmmaker had said, "I've always been a fighter and I believe in karma. I've always tried to do the right things in life. Somewhere I believe your deeds will be reflected in what you get in life. Setbacks, there will be, but I firmly believe God is watching over me and my family."

    Hrithik had broken the news of his father's diagnosis via social media on Tuesday before the senior Roshan went in for surgery. The family's well-wishers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, prayed for his good health.

    (Inputs From IANS)

    ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Emraan Hashmi: Biopics Often End Up As A Caricature Of Who The Actual Person Is!

    Read more about: rakesh roshan hrithik roshan
    Story first published: Thursday, January 10, 2019, 15:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 10, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue