CAUGHT ON CAMERA! Prabhas PISSES OFF Tamannaah Bhatia Because Of Anushka Shetty [Viral Video]

Prabhas Irks Tamannaah

In the video, the Baahubali director SS Rajamouli can be seen delivering his speech on stage. Prabhas can be seen gesturing to Tamannaah to ask Anushka to clap for Rajamouli's speech and Tamannaah's stare back at Prabhas all irritated. Whereas, Anushka Shetty smiles on looking at Prabhas.

Fans Are Elated To Watch This Video

It's known to all that fans are crazy about Prabhas & Anushka Shetty. So much so that they wish Prabhas & Anushka Shetty to get married in real life as well.

However, the duo has always maintained that they're just good friends and nothing more than that!

Earlier, Prabhas-Anushka's Affair Rumours Had Taken The Internet By Storm

Earlier, many reports suggested that Prabhas & Anushka might enter the wedlock soon. However, Anushka said in an interview that they were 'just friends'. She said, "We are very good friends. But we aren't getting married. I am in no hurry to settle down."

Prabhas also rubbished the rumours by saying, "It's my private matter and I don't want to reveal anything."

Cut To Present..

Prabhas is gearing up for his next mega-release i.e., Saaho. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh in the lead roles.

Whereas, reports suggest that Anushka will be next seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.