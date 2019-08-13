English
    JUICY DEETS! Prabhas DROPS A HINT At His New Girlfriend; Did He Just Confirm DATING Shraddha Kapoor?

    By Lekhaka
    |

    While promoting his upcoming film, Saaho, actor Prabhas drops a major hint around his love life and put many rumours to rest! From reacting to dating Anushka Shetty to opening up about marrying a US based girl, Prabhas talks about everything like never before and we can't stop wondering that did he just confirm that he's dating his Saaho co-star Shraddha Kapoor?

    Prabhas Denies Dating Anushka

    Since a long time, rumours have been rife that Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are more than friends. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, when Prabhas was quizzed about the same, the actor denied the rumours and said he's not dating Anushka Shetty.

    Prabhas On Marrying US Based Girl

    In the same interview, when Prabhas was asked if he will be getting married to a US based businessman's daughter, the Saaho actor said, "No."

    Does Prabhas Have A Girlfriend?

    When this million bucks question was asked to Prabhas, the actor rather gave a teasing reply and said, "May be. May be not." To which Shraddha Kapoor said laughingly, "Nice."

    Considering that Prabhas denied dating Anushka Shetty and a US based girl and rather chose to say ‘May be. May be not,' we can't help but wonder if something is really brewing between the Saaho co-stars? Well, only time will tell!

    Did Prabhas Charge 100 Crore For Saaho?

    Recently, Prabhas had revealed that the budget of Saaho is Rs 350 crore. This revelation of Prabhas also sparked the rumours that the actor has charged Rs 100 crore for Saaho owing to massive success of Baahubali 2.

    However, when asked about the same, Prabhas politely dismissed the rumours.

    Prabhas Chooses Between SRK & Aamir

    Whom do you think Prabhas would choose between the two superstars? Well, the actor revealed that he's a fan of Shahrukh Khan but instantly said, "But Aamir Khan is different. So, I can't answer this."

    For the unversed, Saaho is slated to release on August 30, 2019.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 14:24 [IST]
