English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    SHOCKING! Prabhas's Fan Gets Electrocuted While Erecting 'Saaho' Banner In Telangana; Loses Life

    By
    |

    We live in a country where actors are worshipped as demi-gods, particularly down the south. However, at times, this fandom can also cause one to cost his/her life. Something similar happened recently in Telangana where an unfortunate incident occurred before 'Saaho's theatrical release.

    prabhas

    According to a report on Bollywoodlife.com, a young fan of Prabhas's from Telangana lost his life while trying to fix a banner of the superstar's film near a theatre. Reportedly, the boy, who is yet to be identified, was electrocuted when he came in contact with an electricity cable while trying to fix the banner.

    The young lad was on the rooftop of a theatre when he accidentally came in contact with the wire and fell off the building leading to his death. The theatre officials informed the police officials who are now investigating the case. Meanwhile, details about the young man are still unknown.

    The Bollywoodlife report further states that Prabhas is yet to know about this incident and may be made aware of it today sometime.

    Speaking about 'Saaho', the Prabhas starrer has already created a lot of buzz, ever since its inception. The trailer and the songs of the film have received a thumbs up and fans can't wait to watch their favourite star Prabhas on the big screen again after the smashing 'Baahubali'. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Evelyn Sharma and Mandira Bedi. The movie will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

    Saaho (Hindi) Box Office Prediction (Day 1): Will 'Baahubali' Prabhas Rule The Box Office?

    More SAAHO News

    Read more about: saaho prabhas
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue