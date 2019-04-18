SCREAMING MADLY! Prabhas Shares An UNSEEN PICTURE On His Instagram Page From Bahubali Sets!

Prabhas’ First Post On Instagram

Fans are elated that the actor chose an unseen picture from Baahubali sets and welcomed the star wholeheartedly.

An user wrote, "OMG....finally u r here words can't express my happiness 😍 love you darling 😘❤.' [sic]

Fans Revisit Baahubali Days

Seeing Prabhas' first post on Instagram, many fan clubs of Prabhas started sharing his pictures from the sets of Baahubali and we're totally in awe of ‘Mahendra Baahubali' all again!

Baahubali Fun Facts

Did you know that Baahubali became the first Indian film to enter the 1000 Crore Club, grossing over ₹10 billion in all languages in India?

Prabhas On The Work Front

On the work front, Prabhas will be next seen in Saaho opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film slated to hit the theatres on August 15, 2019.