    SCREAMING MADLY! Prabhas Shares An UNSEEN PICTURE On His Instagram Page From Bahubali Sets!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Prabhas is one of the most loved stars of Indian film industry. Post his Baahubali stint, the actor has managed to impress a huge number of audiences with his simplicity. Recently, the actor made a début on Instagram and since then, fans have been waiting for him share first post on his Instagram page. And guess what? The actor has finally shared a smashing picture from 'Baahubali' days and it will surely make you scream hard! Have a look..

    Prabhas’ First Post On Instagram

    Fans are elated that the actor chose an unseen picture from Baahubali sets and welcomed the star wholeheartedly.

    An user wrote, "OMG....finally u r here words can't express my happiness 😍 love you darling 😘❤.' [sic]

    Fans Revisit Baahubali Days

    Seeing Prabhas' first post on Instagram, many fan clubs of Prabhas started sharing his pictures from the sets of Baahubali and we're totally in awe of ‘Mahendra Baahubali' all again!

    Baahubali Fun Facts

    Did you know that Baahubali became the first Indian film to enter the 1000 Crore Club, grossing over ₹10 billion in all languages in India?

    Prabhas On The Work Front

    On the work front, Prabhas will be next seen in Saaho opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film slated to hit the theatres on August 15, 2019.

    Read more about: prabhas baahubali instagram
    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 0:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 18, 2019
