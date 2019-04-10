Prabhas' Gives In To Fans' Demand; All Set To Make His Debut On Instagram!
One of the most humble and shy celebrities of India, Prabhas has refrained himself from the glares of social media. The actor enjoys an extensive fanbase on Facebook and his fans exhibit their abundant love on the actor through their comments and flood social media with requests to seek insights into his much-reserved life.
Prabhas who became the heatrthrob of the nation with the Baahubali series, has always maintained a low-profile and is quite tight-lipped about his personal life. However now, the superstar has a surprise in store for his fans.
Prabhas To Step Into The World Of Instagram
Reportedly,after much demands from fans, the superstar is all set to make his Instagram debut. The actor who is known to keep a low profile will be soon joining the social media platform, proving to take a step towards allowing an insight into his life.
Prabhas' Next Film Is Saaho
Ever since Baahubali released, Prabhas became a household name owing to his impeccable acting skills and solid screen presence. The actor who dedicated five years for the franchise, left the audience intrigued about his next project. When Saaho was announced, fans couldn't contain their excitement.
Prabhas has been working harder than ever and leaving no stone unturned to ace his character. The humble and dedicated actor has time and again given instances of his perseverance and Saaho is sure to be the latest precedent.
Prabhas Will Be Sharing Screen Space With Shraddha Kapoor For The First
Speaking about his co-star Prabhas had earlier said,"I have never worked with a Bollywood actor before and she is the best choice for the role. We are very lucky to have her on board.
Her character is not just like coming and going or just there for the songs. The character is very important and adds a lot of weight to the story.
It is one of the most important characters in the film. She has some amazing action sequences also. It is a very strong character. She is a very hard-working actor and she is very comfortable (on the sets)."
Mark The Date In Your Calendar
Directed by Sujeeth, Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho will lock horns with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House on Independence Day this year.
