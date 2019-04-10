Prabhas' Gives In To Fans' Demand; All Set To Make His Debut On Instagram!

Prabhas To Step Into The World Of Instagram

Reportedly,after much demands from fans, the superstar is all set to make his Instagram debut. The actor who is known to keep a low profile will be soon joining the social media platform, proving to take a step towards allowing an insight into his life.

Prabhas' Next Film Is Saaho

Ever since Baahubali released, Prabhas became a household name owing to his impeccable acting skills and solid screen presence. The actor who dedicated five years for the franchise, left the audience intrigued about his next project. When Saaho was announced, fans couldn't contain their excitement.

Prabhas has been working harder than ever and leaving no stone unturned to ace his character. The humble and dedicated actor has time and again given instances of his perseverance and Saaho is sure to be the latest precedent.

Prabhas Will Be Sharing Screen Space With Shraddha Kapoor For The First

Speaking about his co-star Prabhas had earlier said,"I have never worked with a Bollywood actor before and she is the best choice for the role. We are very lucky to have her on board.

Her character is not just like coming and going or just there for the songs. The character is very important and adds a lot of weight to the story.

It is one of the most important characters in the film. She has some amazing action sequences also. It is a very strong character. She is a very hard-working actor and she is very comfortable (on the sets)."

Mark The Date In Your Calendar

Directed by Sujeeth, Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho will lock horns with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House on Independence Day this year.