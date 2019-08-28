Prabhas Is Not Comfortable With On-screen Kissing; Talks About His Next Project With Anushka Shetty

Those who know Prabhas, are well aware with the fact that he's a very shy person. Recently, while promoting Saaho, he had told an entertainment portal, "I'm lazy, shy and can't meet people. I have these three problems and sometimes I think about it. Why am I in this field? Am I right or wrong? Luckily, Baahubali happened. Now, I don't have a chance."

The actor had also added, "I don't want to be shy because it is uncomfortable for me sometimes. It takes time for me to meet new people. Suddenly, when I see the crowd, I want to comfortable, but I don't know."

According to Tollywood.net, when Prabhas was asked about his opinion on on-screen kissing, he said very politely that he is not comfortable with it. Aww, we love his honest answers.

The actor also spoke about his collaboration with his Baahubali co-star, Anushka Shetty and said, "Before Baahubali also, we did two movies Mirchi and Billa. So I don't know. Next, I am acting in a movie which has Pooja Hegde, which is being directed by Radhakrishna of Jill fame. I don't know when I will ever team up with Anushka Shetty."

The actor is currently gearing up for his mega-release, Saaho, in which he will share screen space with B-town beauty, Shraddha Kapoor. The film also casts Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi and Chunky Pandey. The film is all set to take the box office by storm on August 30, 2019.

Have you already booked your tickets for Saaho? Do let us know in the comments section below.