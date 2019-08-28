English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Prabhas Is Not Comfortable With On-screen Kissing; Talks About His Next Project With Anushka Shetty

    By
    |

    Those who know Prabhas, are well aware with the fact that he's a very shy person. Recently, while promoting Saaho, he had told an entertainment portal, "I'm lazy, shy and can't meet people. I have these three problems and sometimes I think about it. Why am I in this field? Am I right or wrong? Luckily, Baahubali happened. Now, I don't have a chance."

    The actor had also added, "I don't want to be shy because it is uncomfortable for me sometimes. It takes time for me to meet new people. Suddenly, when I see the crowd, I want to comfortable, but I don't know."

    prabhas-is-not-comfortable-with-on-screen-kissing-prabhas

    According to Tollywood.net, when Prabhas was asked about his opinion on on-screen kissing, he said very politely that he is not comfortable with it. Aww, we love his honest answers.

    The actor also spoke about his collaboration with his Baahubali co-star, Anushka Shetty and said, "Before Baahubali also, we did two movies Mirchi and Billa. So I don't know. Next, I am acting in a movie which has Pooja Hegde, which is being directed by Radhakrishna of Jill fame. I don't know when I will ever team up with Anushka Shetty."

    Inshallah: Salman Khan's THIS Act HURT Sanjay Leela Bhansali; The Director Decided NOT TO MEET Him

    The actor is currently gearing up for his mega-release, Saaho, in which he will share screen space with B-town beauty, Shraddha Kapoor. The film also casts Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi and Chunky Pandey. The film is all set to take the box office by storm on August 30, 2019.

    Have you already booked your tickets for Saaho? Do let us know in the comments section below.

    More PRABHAS News

    Read more about: prabhas saaho
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 22:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 28, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue