What Bad Reviews? Prabhas Is The 'Salman Khan Of Box Office' As Saaho Continues To Rake In Money

Defying all negative reviews, trolls and memes, Prabhas's Saaho continues to rake in money at the box office and fans have found yet another 'Salman Khan' of the industry. Wondering how? Well, fans can't stop comparing 'Darling' Prabhas to Salman and say the films of both stars witness the mass hysteria despite negative reviews from critics. If you kept an eye on the reviews of the film, most critics sounded disappointed with the work of Prabhas and Sujeeth and slammed the duo for the same.

Check out how fans can't stop drawing a comparison between Salman and Prabhas..

Amit Lalwani @AmitLalwani "#Saaho defies all criticism till now and trending like #SalmanKhan movie." DrunkenMonkey @jaihosalman11 "Come to Bollywood u know who is real critic proof Bhaijan's every movie is written off but still @BeingSalmanKhan rules that's the way to go n proud for #Saaho as well." Why So Serious ! @SurrealZak "I Feel Prabhas is an Alternative to Salman khan now in North India. Single Screen Audience will look up to his movies. #Saaho." Hamzah Bhuta @Hamzah_Bhuta "#Saaho is unstoppable. #Prabhas is Bigger than Salman Khan & Rajni put together. Who agrees?" HARSHIT INDIAN(Bharat Vasi) @patnaik_harshit "There is a common saying in Hindi ."Life tym depends on movie while opening defines stardom especially on non holiday." Prabhas is a star there ..On non holiday with such kind of reviews only Salman Khan movie could HV done bis like saaho."

Speaking of Saaho's box office collection for the Hindi version, the film has collected ₹ 109.28 crore in six days.

Coming back to the netizens, do you agree with their opinions? Do let us know in the comments section below.

(Social media posts are unedited)

Saaho Box Office Collections (Day 6): A Dull Day For The Prabhas Starrer!