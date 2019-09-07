English
    Saaho: North Indian Fans LIONIZE Prabhas; Get Into An Ugly Heated Argument With South Indian Fans!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    It seems the business of Saaho has turned out to be pretty divisive as fans of Prabhas from the North and South belts have gotten into a heated argument. Saaho, which failed to shine in southern states, has been doing pretty well in the northern states and soon the Hindi version of Saaho will be declared a hit! The film has been made on an extravagant budget of Rs 350 crore and its Hindi version has collected Rs 116 crore at the end of the first week.

    Prabhas's fans from the North belt can't stop celebrating the film's success on social media platforms. However, at the same time, they also took a sharp dig at Prabhas's fans from his own state for not supporting their idol much! Check out the Twitter war here...

    SUSH😀 @sushmitadharghy:

    SUSH😀 @sushmitadharghy:

    "The fan following #Prabhas enjoys in Non-South Indian states don't think Khans enjoys even half of that in Southern states."

    Happy Singh @HappySi83751601:

    Happy Singh @HappySi83751601:

    "Few #Prabhas bots were jumping like frogs on #Saaho opening and laughing at Bollywood movies n actors bt these blind morons should see that their south junta REJECTED saaho mercilessly and only HINDI public mercy saved a bit for saaho becoming DISASTER 😂."

    "Rather than appreciating matured north junta 4 supporting any good movie irrespective of region language south people don't accept Bollywood #SAD they forget that it was north who made #bahubali2 BIG else we know how BIG flop it was in China. #WAR >>> #Saaho accept it and DIE 😝😁."

    Tiipsy @tipsytoe3

    Tiipsy @tipsytoe3

    "What helped #Prabhas in becoming a successful male star in big hindi belt is desire to blend with local culture n not act like an alien like most south Indian actors. #Saaho's success is a clear example that he will keep getting good movies here!"

    AB @abhishekv766

    AB @abhishekv766

    "So #Prabhas fans from South fighting with north/hindi fans for bo collection of #Saaho. For ur kind information it's hit only in hindi sector. You can't even save ur star movie. Disaster in South. So stop fighting."

    🕊Mahezabeen🕊 @Mahezabeen

    🕊Mahezabeen🕊 @Mahezabeen

    "Telugu is NOT the rest of India or the world mate! It's nothing to be proud abt but ashamed of when even small place like Bihar is showing utmost love towards #Saaho n #Prabhas while his own ppl r hating based on caste n mega family! Shame!"

    VIVEK RAI @VivekRa49926648

    VIVEK RAI @VivekRa49926648

    "So Now #Prabhas is Big Star in North."

    Riimmii @rimiarpi

    Riimmii @rimiarpi

    "Hope you can agree by now that you critics are nothing in front of mammoth audience love for #prabhas next time learn how to watch a suspense thriller like #saaho with full attention to connect the dots !!"

    (Social media posts are unedited.)

    Read more about: prabhas saaho
