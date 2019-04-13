Prabhas On His Bollywood Debut: I Feel People Like To See Me In Action Movies
After creating waves across the nation with Baahubali, fans of Prabhas have been eagerly awaiting for the actor's Bollywood debut. As the actor steps into the Hindi film industry with Saaho, the actor expresses his pleasure on choosing an action thriller for the same.
Prabhas created an uproar across the nation with his high octane action sequences that were mounted on a huge scale in the two-part period drama. Now, the actor will be yet again seen in an action-packed avatar in Saaho, the glimpses of which have left the fans in a frenzy.
Prabhas Gets Candid About Saaho
Expressing his thoughts on his Bollywood debut, Prabhas said, ""Saaho is more of a screenplay based movie, Sujeeth and his team sat on the script for three years. After Baahubali it's an action thriller. I feel people like to see me in action movies, so after Baahubali, they may like it. "
We Just Can't Wait To See Him In Saaho
Known for his dedication, Prabhas had solely spared five years of his career for the Baahubali franchise and has left no stones unturned to now slip into his dashing avatar for Saaho.
Saaho Has Some Breath-taking Action Sequences
Speaking about the action sequences, Prabhas had earlier said in an interview, "Kenny Bates [Hollywood stunt choreographer behind films such as Fast & The Furious] wanted to do everything live. We prepared a lot for them... What you see on screen will all be real ... He wanted the cars to fly and we have done something new after a long time."
On Working With Shraddha Kapoor
"I have never worked with a Bollywood actor before and she is the best choice for the role. We are very lucky to have her on board.
Her character is not just like coming and going or just there for the songs. The character is very important and adds a lot of weight to the story.
It is one of the most important characters in the film. She has some amazing action sequences also. It is a very strong character. She is a very hard-working actor and she is very comfortable (on the sets)."
When asked about his experience of shooting a trilingual, Prabhas earlier said in an interview, "We start a scene, and once we get it right it is bang on and done. But then the director mentions, now Hindi, and yeah... that is difficult."
Directed by Sujeeth Reddy, Saaho also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jackie Shroff. The film is slated to release on Independence Day this year.
