Prabhas Talks About Shraddha Kapoor Not Being The First Choice For Saaho!

For the first time, superstar Prabhas will be seen sharing screen space with any Bollywood actress in Saaho. There's no need to mention that she's none other than Shraddha Kapoor. But before Shraddha was roped in for the film, rumours were rife that many actresses including Katrina Kaif was approached for Saaho.

When Prabhas was asked about the same, he told the leading daily, "We did consider a few other actresses initially, although we were certain that we wanted someone from Bollywood. Shraddha is known for her romantic movies, so we roped her in as there is enough romance in the film. Also, we thought she would give a fresh take to the action scenes, so all the more reason to get her on board."

Speaking of Shraddha's role in the film, the actor also clarified that she is not playing a dual role and as for him, he wants the audience to watch the film to find out.

In the same interview, Prabhas also spoke about his shy nature and said, "When I meet a person for the first time, I don't talk much, but if I meet him/her regularly, then I talk a lot."

Prabhas also revealed that he likes going out with his college buddies. "I have nearly 15 to 20 friends from my college days. We like to chit-chat or go to Europe and the US for holidays together. I also watch a lot of films," said Prabhas.

Saaho is slated to hit the theatres on August 30, 2019. The film also casts Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey and Mandira Bedi in the key roles.