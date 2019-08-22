English
    An Affair With A Politician: Prabhas Reveals The Most Hateful Rumour About Himself

    Prabhas is one of the most loved celebrities of Indian film industry and fans are always eager to learn more about him owing to his shy nature. Prabhas, who's currently on a movie promotion spree, speaks about the most hateful rumour about himself and reveals why he keeps getting linked to his co-star, Anushka Shetty, constantly, even after denying it multiple times.

    In a tete-a-tete with DNA, Prabhas says, "I know there have been a lot of rumours since the last four years. Once I was linked to a politician, whom I had never met. That was one of the most hateful rumours, it was irritating."

    While speaking about Anushka, Prabhas says, "Anushka and I are friends and when we did Baahubali, we worked for four years together. People liked the love story and Devsena (her character). It is common to get linked with your co-star. But you cannot hide something like this for two years. And, why should we hide if there is something?"

    Before Baahubali happened, Prabhas had both hits and flops. When asked how he deals with failure, he reveals that his first two films did not do well at the box office and he thought he will never get a hit.

    Fortunately, offers kept pouring in for him and he got a big blockbuster. Now, he's gearing up for Saaho and is both hopeful and nervous.

    Prabhas, who gained pan-India popularity with the release of Baahubali, reveals that he wants to do a romantic movie or a rom-com after Saaho, adding that he will ultimately plan it once the movie releases and he knows the result.

    Saaho is all set to hit the theatres on August 30, 2019. The film marks the first collaboration of Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

