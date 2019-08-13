Prabhas Reveals Three Problems About His Personality & What Makes Him Uncomfortable!

Prabhas is known for his shy and calm nature. Currently, the actor is on a promotion spree for his upcoming film, Saaho. While speaking to Film Companion, when Prabhas was quizzed about his shyness, he said, "I'm lazy, shy and can't meet people. I have these three problems and sometimes I think about it. Why am I in this field? Am I right or wrong? Luckily, Baahubali happened. Now, I don't have a chance."

The actor also added that he doesn't want to be an introvert. "I don't want to be shy because it is uncomfortable for me sometimes. It takes time for me to meet new people. Suddenly, when I see the crowd, I want to comfortable, but I don't know," said Prabhas.

He further added, "From my first film, I got used to being in front of the camera. But, if I see a lot of people on the set, I get uncomfortable. If they take too many takes, I get worried."

In the same interview, Prabhas also spoke about the budget of Saaho and gave us a staggering number. When asked about the film's budget, Prabhas revealed, "Yes, it's true. The film's budget is Rs 350 crore."

Saaho, which also casts Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh, is produced by UV Creations and it will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam as well. The film will arrive at theatres on August 30.