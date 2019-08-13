English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Prabhas Reveals Three Problems About His Personality & What Makes Him Uncomfortable!

    By
    |

    Prabhas is known for his shy and calm nature. Currently, the actor is on a promotion spree for his upcoming film, Saaho. While speaking to Film Companion, when Prabhas was quizzed about his shyness, he said, "I'm lazy, shy and can't meet people. I have these three problems and sometimes I think about it. Why am I in this field? Am I right or wrong? Luckily, Baahubali happened. Now, I don't have a chance."

    The actor also added that he doesn't want to be an introvert. "I don't want to be shy because it is uncomfortable for me sometimes. It takes time for me to meet new people. Suddenly, when I see the crowd, I want to comfortable, but I don't know," said Prabhas.

    prabhas-reveals-three-problems-about-his-personality-what-makes-him-uncomfortable

    He further added, "From my first film, I got used to being in front of the camera. But, if I see a lot of people on the set, I get uncomfortable. If they take too many takes, I get worried."

    In the same interview, Prabhas also spoke about the budget of Saaho and gave us a staggering number. When asked about the film's budget, Prabhas revealed, "Yes, it's true. The film's budget is Rs 350 crore."

    Saaho, which also casts Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh, is produced by UV Creations and it will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam as well. The film will arrive at theatres on August 30.

    More PRABHAS News

    Read more about: prabhas
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 0:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 13, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue