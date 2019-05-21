Prabhas' Saaho New Poster: Twitterati Says 'Box Office Records & Bollywood In Danger'

After the blockbuster success of 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Baahubali: The Conclusion', everyone is eagerly awaiting for Prabhas' next film 'Saaho' to hit the big screens. The superstar will be seen sharing screen space with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time while Neil Nitin Mukesh plays the main antagonist.

Earlier, the makers had dropped some stylish teasers of the film giving us a sneak-peek of what this action-thriller has in store for us. Yesterday, Prabhas took to his Instagram page to announce that he has a surprise coming in for his fans.

This morning, the actor revealed it by sharing a new poster of the film which features him looking quite suave in some cool shades. Prabhas captioned it as, "Here it is darlings, for all of you...The new official poster of my next film Saaho. See you in theatres on 15th August! #15AugWithSaaho."

His leading lady Shraddha too shared the poster and wrote, "This Independence Day, say Saaho with us. The biggest action movie ever made in India. Prabha's returns on 15th August 2019. Here is the first look poster!!!"

Meanwhile, the netizens are quite impressed with the new poster and here's what some of them had to say-

Rajat Sharma @Im_RajatSharma "Box office records and #bollywood in danger situation #Saaho. Bollywood be like "We are in #endgame Now..." Rishikesh Watane @manish_24k "Hope the hype is real and it stands up to expectations. Looks badass." Kailash Sahu @kailashsahu13 "Highest grossing indian film of the year in coming , only film which can break the record of bahubali 2." Aravind @AravindMaveric "Like iron From the fire Getting stronger This is how legends are made Aa raha hoon #Prabhas anna #Saaho #SaahoSurprise #15AugWithSaaho #SaahoSurpriseToday #ShraddhaKapoor #SaahoOnAug15 #SaahoOn15thAugust @UV_Creations @SaahoOfficial @neilnitinmukesh @evelyn_sharma." venkat nz @NzVenkat "Intense hollywood style look to it. shradha aur prabhas parda faad dega for sure."

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho will be hitting the theatrical screens on August 15, 2019. The film will be locking horns at the box office with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA! Prabhas PISSES OFF Tamannaah Bhatia Because Of Anushka Shetty [Viral Video]