CONFIRMED: Prabhas's Saaho Release Date Shifted To August 30; Makers Reveal Reason For Delay!

The Reason For The Delay In The Release Date

Reportedly, the makers are not ready to serve the audience with any compromise on quality with the movie riding big on high-octane action sequences and never-seen-before long action-packed storyline.

The Makers Are Shifting The Date From Independence Day

A spokesperson for the producers shares, "We want to bring the best to the audience. For bringing finesse to the action sequences, we need some more time. Although we are shifting the date from Independence Day, we want to stick to the month of Independence and patriotism with Saaho. We are dedicated to bringing the biggest movie on the largest scale."

A Stellar Star Cast

Saaho is one of the most anticipated films, starring Prabhas, an actor who enjoys pan-India appeal. Paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor, the movie is being shot in three languages, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, simultaneously. The movie also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others, all the more reasons why the delay does deter the spirit of the audience who are looking forward to the release.

Are You Folks Excited For This Film?

This announcement sure has gotten everybody more excited to see the superlative action laden movie on the big screen with Shraddha and Prabhas spilling their magic, all over!