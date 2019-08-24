Prabhas: I Don't Know If There Will Be Baahubali 3

Actor Prabhas, whose big film 'Saaho' is all set to hit the big screen, was asked about the possibility of Baahubali 3. He said that SS Rajamouli would be more excited if he had any plans to make the third installment of Baahubali. He also stated that he does not know if that would happen.

In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Prabhas said, "If SS Rajamouli wants to make the third part of Baahubali, he should get excited. But I don't know if Baahubali 3 will happen or not."

When he was asked about his experience of working in Baahubali for four years, he said though he was very comfortable, he wanted to do something else also. Prabhas added that he can never get Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali out of his system.

In a recent interview of the actor's trainer for Baahubali, it was revealed that they went old-school when it came to training. He said, "For Baahubali, we took to old-school methods, targeting one body part, like chest, arms or legs every day. Weights would be heavy to enable us to create that bulk. There was a point when he was lifting as much as body builders do."

Prabhas is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie, 'Saaho'. Shraddha Kapoor will be romancing the Baahubali actor on screen in the Sujeeth's directional. Both Prabhas and Shraddha will be playing the roles of cops and the movie is slated to hit theatres on August 30.

The making of the film took over two years and it will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Other than Prabhas and Shraddha, the movie also stars Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Mandira Bedi in pivotal roles.

IB Times reports that Amazon Prime has shelled out Rs 42 crore for the digital rights of Saaho and this deal includes the rights of over the top (OTT) platforms for its Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam versions.