LEAKED PICTURE! Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor CAUGHT IN A ROMANTIC Pose; What’s Cooking?

Oo-la-la!

Seen here is Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in a romantic pose Reportedly, the duo was shooting for a romantic number on the sets of Saaho.

Update On Saaho..

Reportedly, the makers of Saaho are approaching the final stages of the film's shoot and very soon, they will be starting promoting the film.

Prabhas’ Introduction Scene

We also hear that Prabhas' introduction in Saaho will be high on action and it will blow movie-goers' mind. For the unversed, Hollywood stunt choreographer Kenny Bates has designed the stunts. A new schedule of the film will begin soon in Mumbai.

Shraddha’s Character In Film

Shraddha Kapoor, who will be making her debut in Telugu films with Saaho, is going to play an ‘important character' from whose perspective the film is going to be narrated.

Saaho’s Release Date

Saaho, which also casts Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Mandira Bedi in the key roles, is scheduled to release on August 15, 2019.